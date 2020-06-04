



BOSTON (CBS) — When Drew Brees spoke on Wednesday about national anthem protests, he did so with conviction. A day later, he’s changed his tune entirely.

Brees posted a lengthy apology to his Instagram page on Thursday morning, saying that he takes “full responsibility and accountability” for his words and asked for people’s forgiveness.”

“In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” Brees said early in his 336-word apology. “In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character.”

Brees stated that he stands “with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality” and that he condemns “the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today.”

“I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community,” Brees said. “I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right.”

Brees concluded: “I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening … and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.”