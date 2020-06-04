CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Eight more people died of coronavirus-related illnesses in New Hampshire as of Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Cases also rose by 81, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 4,876.

Of the people who died, four were women over 60 from Hillsborough County, three were men over 60 from Hillsborough County and one was a woman over 60 from Merrimack County. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state is now 273, or 6% of cases.

Several cases are still under investigation. Of the new cases with complete information, there are five people under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 56% being women and 44% being men.

There were 18 new cases in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, 10 new cases in Rockingham County, six new cases in Merrimack County, four in Strafford County and one in Belknap County. The cities of Nashua and Manchester both had 20 new cases. The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 472, or 10%, of cases.