BROOKLINE (CBS) – Daycare centers can reopen soon as part of Massachusetts Phase 2 reopening plan, but they will have to put a number of safety guidelines in place.

The owners of Early Risers in Brookline, which has been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus, are hard at work preparing to reopen. They’re even building tiny, individual tables for the kids. Jason Greenberg, who owns the daycare with his wife, said the tables will allow the children to stay 6 feet apart.

“It’s exciting. It’s something we’ve been anticipating, and at the same time on a larger scale it’s critical to reopening the economy,” Greenberg said.

But things will be different.

“We’ll be implementing face shields for staff and masks for children,” Greenberg said. “The cleaning regimen will be very, very strict.”

Kindercare in Cambridge has kept their doors open during the pandemic by operating as an emergency childcare center for essential workers. As a result, they’ve been following the state’s safety protocols for months.

“We have a forehead thermometer, so we take the temp of the child. Then, we take the temp of the parent,” said Vanessa Freeman, the center’s director.

Freeman said so far these steps are working and keeping kids safe.

“We’re going to follow the same practice we have been doing when our other families return,” she said.

The husband and wife team at Early Risers said all the new guidelines can feel overwhelming, but they’re willing to do anything to bring their kids back and keep them safe.

“It’s going to be different, but it’s going to be fun. I think we have to think positively,” said Teresa Greenberg.

Officials expect these guidelines to be in place through the summer, but they will amend them based on the health data.