NEWTON (CBS) –Tim Duncan is the former deputy athletic director for Northeastern University. He says he was walking with his wife near his Newton home when four police cars with six officers stopped them. One officer pointed a gun at him and told him to put his hands up. This was five days before the death of George Floyd.

Newton police say Duncan fit the description of Yaliek Allah Barnes, who is wanted for a Boston murder and was thought to be at a house in the area. Officials provided WBZ-TV a report showing detectives captured Barnes four days later in Newton, but did not provide a photo of Barnes.

“It is not ok. It is not ok that just because I’m a tall black man walking one block from his house that I am pulled over to say I fit the profile of a murder suspect just because he was tall,” Duncan said.

“I understand the police have to do their job. I do. But to roll down on me with guns drawn when I am walking on a beautiful Wednesday afternoon with my wife is uncalled for,” Duncan said. “It’s uncalled for that George Floyd had a knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. It’s uncalled for. This stuff happens way too much.”

Duncan posted a YouTube video after thinking about the incident and talking to his students at the University of New Orleans where he is now the athletic director.

“I wanted them to understand that this doesn’t just happen to thugs portrayed on TV, it can happen to anyone,” Duncan said. “It can happen to anyone of color and that’s not right. That’s racism that’s systemic. That’s institutional racism that we have to fight against.”

In a statement, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said she acknowledges the systemic racism in society and ordered the police department to reevaluate training for officers, which currently includes deescalation, racial bias and fair and impartial policing.

“I’m disappointed with myself the past few years of my life,” Duncan said. “I had begun to normalize these situations. We have to do better and I promise you I will do better.”

The mayor also said she would do better, and said she would share the findings of the report on police policies and procedures, including what will change.