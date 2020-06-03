WESTON (CBS) – More and more often, we are seeing protesters around the country being joined by police officers. Other times, police are taking a knee, in solidarity.
On Wednesday, at a large march in Weston, the Police Chief Michael Goulding walked alongside the demonstrators. “To show them we feel just as strongly as they do about the horrific events that took place in Minnesota,” said Chief Goulding.
If Weston is largely white, the people of color who live there, or go to school there say it should not feel impervious to change. “It means a lot to come out here to show everyone in Weston that our lives matter just as much as anyone else,” said METCO student Madison Jenkins.
In Quincy Tuesday night, a large, impassioned demonstration saw some police take a knee in front of the protesters.
“There are people in the department who don’t think it’s a great idea to take a knee, there are other guys who are more than willing to take a knee, and did it without provocation and I think that worked very, very well,” said Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan. “I think it showed a human side to the Quincy Police Department and police officers in general.”