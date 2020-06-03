(MARE) – Daniel is a sweet and friendly ten-year-old boy of Caucasian descent. Daniel can be shy at first, however, he opens up as he gets more comfortable. Daniel enjoys being active and thrives in sports. One of his favorite sports to play is basketball. Daniel enjoys wrestling and karate. Daniel is also in a drawing club! During quiet time, Daniel enjoys building things using Legos. He likes dogs but loves cats. He is an inquisitive child who loves school and learning. He does well with the additional support he receives.
Daniel is legally freed for adoption. Daniel will benefit from a home that has at least one male father figure. He reports that he would like a 2 parent household, ideally with some children older than he is. He responds well when he has a male to connect with. Daniel will thrive in a home that can keep him active and maintaining a full schedule of extra-curricular activities.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.