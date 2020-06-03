CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — In recent years, Bill Belichick has taken a liking to organizing joint practice sessions with preseason opponents during the month of August. This year, he’s going to have to change.

The NFL informed teams on Tuesday that they all must hold training camp at their home facility. That rule impacts the 10 or 20 teams who hold training camp away from their home. Most notable among that group would be the Cowboys, who hold training camp every year in Oxnard, California.

Naturally, with teams unable to practice by themselves away from home, this rule also prohibits teams from traveling to other teams’ facilities for joint practices.

Adam Schefter also reported that it’s likely — but not yet official — that there will be no offseason practice sessions, as the pandemic keeps many businesses shuttered around the country.

What the NFL’s desire to “limit the need for travel” means for the four preseason games scheduled for every team remains to be seen. But at least in terms of teams packing up their entire operation and making camp in another city for a week for joint practices, that will not be taking place for anybody in 2020.

