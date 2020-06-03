BOSTON (CBS) — In recent years, Bill Belichick has taken a liking to organizing joint practice sessions with preseason opponents during the month of August. This year, he’s going to have to change.

The NFL informed teams on Tuesday that they all must hold training camp at their home facility. That rule impacts the 10 or 20 teams who hold training camp away from their home. Most notable among that group would be the Cowboys, who hold training camp every year in Oxnard, California.

Here’s why all teams will be home for training camp: the NFL and NFLPA wanted to limit the need for travel and also limit the risk of maintaining two facilities. They wanted the focus all on one. Last year 10 teams had camp away from facility; this year, none. https://t.co/JtYuvbieHd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2020

Naturally, with teams unable to practice by themselves away from home, this rule also prohibits teams from traveling to other teams’ facilities for joint practices.

And the NFL just sent a memo to teams informing them that they also will not be allowed to hold joint practices with other teams this summer either, per source. It had developed into a popular practice in recent years. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2020

Adam Schefter also reported that it’s likely — but not yet official — that there will be no offseason practice sessions, as the pandemic keeps many businesses shuttered around the country.

There’s no official announcement, and discussions are ongoing, but multiple people expect that the next time NFL players show up at teams’ training facilities will be for training camp, whenever that begins, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2020

What the NFL’s desire to “limit the need for travel” means for the four preseason games scheduled for every team remains to be seen. But at least in terms of teams packing up their entire operation and making camp in another city for a week for joint practices, that will not be taking place for anybody in 2020.