WOBURN (CBS) – Five people were arrested Tuesday in an allegedly stolen SUV. The suspect vehicle also had fireworks inside that were reported stolen from New Hampshire.
Seabrook, N.H. police issued a be on the lookout alert for a gray Ford Expedition that had been stolen from Hertz in Boston. The suspects allegedly stole fireworks from Seabrook.
Around 5 p.m., Massachusetts State Police spotted the vehicle on Interstate 93 South in Woburn.
Jamaun Coakley-Thomason, 18, of Boston and Felix Ejiogu, 19, of Boston were both arrested. Also arrested was a 16-year-old from Cambridge, a 17-year-old from Boston, and an 18-year-old from Dorchester.
All five people were charged with fireworks possession and charges related to the stolen SUV and stolen property.
Troopers seized a number of fireworks that were in the SUV.
