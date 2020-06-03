Details Emerge On NBA's Plans To Return: 22 Teams In Disney WorldThough many uncertainties still remain, the NBA appears to be hyper-focused on returning to play this summer. We're now learning a few more details.

Boston College Hires Pat Kraft As New Athletic DirectorLast month, Boston College lost its athletic director when Martin Jarmond left to take the UCLA job. It didn't take the Eagles long to find their replacement.

Malcolm Butler Relives Super Bowl XLIX Interception: 'Just A Different Play -- A Great Play'Malcolm Butler got to relive the famous "Malcolm, go!" moment on Tuesday night, and isn't sure if he'd make the game-saving interception if they replayed the down again.

Japan's Yomiuri Giants Cancel Practice Game After Two Players Test Positive For COVID-19Two players on the Yomiuri Giants, including the "Derek Jeter Of Japan," tested positive for COVID-19 as Nippon Professional Baseball looks to start its season.

NFL Tells Teams That Training Camps Must Take Place In Team Facilities, With No Joint PracticesIn recent years, Bill Belichick has taken a liking to organizing joint practice sessions with preseason opponents during the month of August. This year, he's going to have to change.