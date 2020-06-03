CBSN BostonWatch Now
WOBURN (CBS) – Five people were arrested Tuesday in an allegedly stolen SUV. The suspect vehicle also had fireworks inside that were reported stolen from New Hampshire.

Seabrook, N.H. police issued a be on the lookout alert for a gray Ford Expedition that had been stolen from Hertz in Boston. The suspects allegedly stole fireworks from Seabrook.

Fireworks located in a stolen SUV. (Image Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

Around 5 p.m., Massachusetts State Police spotted the vehicle on Interstate 93 South in Woburn.

Jamaun Coakley-Thomason, 18, of Boston and Felix Ejiogu, 19, of Boston were both arrested. Also arrested was a 16-year-old from Cambridge, a 17-year-old from Boston, and an 18-year-old from Dorchester.

Some of the fireworks found when police arrested five people in a stolen SUV. (Image Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

All five people were charged with fireworks possession and charges related to the stolen SUV and stolen property.

Troopers seized a number of fireworks that were in the SUV.

