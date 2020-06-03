BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts has released its latest breakdown of coronavirus cases by city and town. There are now 101,592 total coronavirus cases in the state.
Boston has the highest raw number of cases with 13,417. But other communities have much higher rates of coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents.
Chelsea, with its high percentage of essential workers, continues to have the highest infection rate at 7,378 cases per 100,000 people. Others with an infection rate well above the state average of 1,406 per 100,000 residents are Brockton (4,136), Lawrence (3,587), Lynn (3,399), Everett (3,393), Revere (2,737), Randolph (2,665), Worcester (2,559), Danvers (2,472), and Lowell (2,286).
Massachusetts reported for the first time on Wednesday that a total of 78,108 people have now recovered from the coronavirus.
The state is not reporting numbers in towns with fewer than five cases.