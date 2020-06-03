Drew Brees Still Opposes Players Kneeling During National AnthemDespite all of the viewpoints changing around the country, future Hall of Famer Drew Brees still cannot support the act of taking a knee during the national anthem.

Bruce Arians Says Tom Brady Has Already Taken Over Buccaneers: 'When He Talks, They Listen'Tom Brady has already taken charge in the Tampa Bay locker room -- even though he hasn't actually entered the Tampa Bay locker room.

Details Emerge On NBA's Plans To Return: 22 Teams In Disney WorldThough many uncertainties still remain, the NBA appears to be hyper-focused on returning to play this summer. We're now learning a few more details.

Boston College Hires Pat Kraft As New Athletic DirectorLast month, Boston College lost its athletic director when Martin Jarmond left to take the UCLA job. It didn't take the Eagles long to find their replacement.

Malcolm Butler Relives Super Bowl XLIX Interception: 'Just A Different Play -- A Great Play'Malcolm Butler got to relive the famous "Malcolm, go!" moment on Tuesday night, and isn't sure if he'd make the game-saving interception if they replayed the down again.