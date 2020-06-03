BOSTON (CBS) – When retail stores are able to resume business as part of Phase 2 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan, Massachusetts Housing and Economic Development secretary Mike Kennealy said the customer experience “will be different.”
During Gov. Charlie Baker’s coronavirus Wednesday press briefing, he reiterated that the state plans to announce on Saturday what day Phase 2 will begin.
Kennealy said every retail store must monitor the number of customers inside their building at a time.
At malls, amenities such as seating in food courts and children’s play areas must remain closed.
Face coverings will be required for all workers and customers, with the exception of people who cannot wear one due to a medical condition or disability.
“When Phase 2 begins, the retail customer experience will be different than what it was before COVID-19,” said Kennealy. “Please remember to be kind and patient with retailers, their workers, and with your fellow patrons. The protocols and adjustments to business models that this crisis demands are new, and they will take some time for all of us to get used to.”
