WOBURN (CBS) – Holy Cross rower Hannah Strom was greeted by a cheering crowd of friends, family and teammates as she left Spaulding Rehab Hospital Wednesday morning.
Storm was injured during a team van crash in January that killed one teammate and injured 11 other people while the team was training in Florida.
Strom’s teammate Grace Rett died in the crash. Strom, a sophomore at Holy Cross, suffered injuries that included broken femur and broken pelvis. She was on a breathing tube in a medically induced coma following the crash, and was flown back to Massachusetts more than a week after the crash.
After rehabbing at Spaulding since February 12, Strom was discharged on Wednesday.
When she left the facility, Strom was met by members of the team and other people holding signs.