TOKYO (AP/CBS) — Two players with Japan’s most famous baseball team have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Tokyo-based Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball called off a preseason game with the Seibu Lions because of it and it raises questions about the start of the delayed season.
Japan hopes to open its postponed baseball season on June 19. It will play in stadiums without fans.
Japanese media report the infected players are infielder Hayato Sakamoto and catcher Takumi Ohshiro. Reports say the two played in a practice game earlier in the week.
Sakamoto, a 31-year-old shortstop, is the reigning Central League MVP and has been referred to as “The Derek Jeter of Japan.”
