BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 68 new coronavirus deaths and 429 more cases in the state on Wednesday. Health officials said the total of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 97,964 and the confirmed death toll is 7,012.
There were also four new probable cases reported Wednesday. While including the probable reports, there have now been 101,592 total coronavirus cases and 7,152 deaths in the state.
According to health officials, probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptom, or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptom and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
As of Wednesday, there are 1,684 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is an increase of 27 patients from Tuesday. There are 393 patients are currently in ICU.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 22,403 followed by Suffolk County with 18,733 cases, and Essex County with 14,857.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.