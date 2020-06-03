ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Police arrested a 52-year-old man who allegedly broke into an Attleboro zoo while intoxicated, saying he wanted to visit lemurs that live on islands at the facility.
Joseph Villa allegedly broke into the Capron Park Zoo through a chain link fence. The zoo is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Villa was arrested Tuesday walking on County Street around 11 a.m. Police said they were able to identify him because he left his wallet at the zoo and was also captured on surveillance camera.
Police said Villa tried to reach the lemur exhibit. Five of them live on a pair of islands in a pond, and Villa tried to reach them using one of the zoo’s boats. But as Villa was paddling to the island, the boat got stuck and he swam back to shore.
When zoo employees arrived for work Tuesday, they discovered the boat was out of place so they watched security footage and called police.
Villa is charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, larceny of property less than $1,200 and vandalizing property. He is expected to be arraigned through Attleboro District Court during a video conference.
No animals were harmed during the incident.