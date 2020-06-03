



BOSTON (CBS) — As if there were any doubt about it, it’s crystal clear that Tom Brady is one motivated man after signing a two-year deal with the Buccaneers this offseason. The quarterback has already taken charge in the Tampa Bay locker room — even though he hasn’t actually entered the Tampa Bay locker room.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians joined Angels manager Joe Maddon on the skipper’s new YouTube series “Uncorked” to discuss Brady’s immediate impact on the franchise.

Though Brady has only been in Tampa Bay — or Tompa Bay, as some have been known to refer to it as — for a few months, Arians said he’s already made a lasting impact on the Buccaneers.

“We got a great locker room, but to now get a guy that’s been there, done it six times, the GOAT — when he talks, they listen,” Arians told Maddon. “It’s so different than a coach. I think for us as coaches, there has to be a bond between the coach and those guys so that you give them ownership. You ask them questions, ‘How do you want to do things?’ So if they think they have a big hand in it, and they send a message to the rest of the guys. They send your message to the rest of the guys. With Tom, it’s been fantastic.”

Arians knew from his brief experience with Brady in a Pro Bowl the ferocity the quarterback would bring to the team.

“He wanted to win, even in the Pro Bowl,” recalled Arians. “He commands excellence on the field, and there is no relaxation on the field when he is out there.”

Teams haven’t been allowed to hold any practices due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Brady organized a workout with a number of his offensive teammates last month. Judging by Arians’ comments, Brady is all-in with the Bucs.