



BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association sent a letter to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, saying her words “undoubtedly incited violence” against officers Sunday night when riots broke out following an evening of protests in the city.

Saturday night, Rollins tweeted that “we are being murdered at will by the police & their proxy,” adding “No more apologies. No more words. Demand action. Radical change now. Nothing less.”

Ahmaud Arbery. George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. Tony McDade. Christian Cooper. While we are being murdered at will by the police & their proxy, privileged racists like Amy Cooper play the victim. No more apologies. No more words. Demand action. Radical change now. Nothing less. ✊🏾 — DA Rachael Rollins (@DARollins) May 31, 2020

“One behalf of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association (BPPA), we write to condemn your reckless statements labeling all police officers ‘murderers’ and the corresponding tweets that undoubtedly incited violence against the proud men and women of the Boston Police Department,” BPPA president Lawrence Calderone and vice president Richard Withington wrote. “To be clear, our officers, arguably the best trained in the nation, deserved better. Your statements were and are dangerous, divisive and wholly unwarranted.”

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said 53 people were arrested Sunday night. Gross added that nine police officers were hospitalized and dozens treated for injuries in the field. A Boston Police cruiser was set on fire.

“Still, our officers responded, as they always do, by protecting the City and each other,” the BPPA letter read. “A job made all the more difficult because of your reckless tweet calling for ‘no more words,’ which was followed within 24 hours with violence against the police, the likes of which this City has not seen in a generation.”

The union said Rollins “ramped up the rhetoric and doubled down on your shameful attacks on police officers” on Tuesday.

“Instead of slandering our officers as murderers, you should be highlighting their professionalism and dedication to our City,” the union wrote, ending the letter by saying “The people of Suffolk County most assuredly deserve better.”

Rollins replied to a BPPA tweet that shared the letter and described her remarks they called “incendiary and Anti-Police.”

“You mean Anti-Police BRUTALITY,” Rollins responded. “And did I somehow miss BPPA’s letter denouncing the murder of George Floyd and calling for the immediate termination and prosecution of the 4 police that murdered him and/or watched and did nothing while he died? White fragility is real people.”