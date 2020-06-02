Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – A crowd clashed with police in Worcester late Monday night, hours after the police chief kneeled with demonstrators at a peaceful protest.
The crowd marched through the streets to speak out against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and some stopped to kneel or lay in the road.
Police in riot gear were lined up nearby. Sources told WBZ-TV at one point projectiles were thrown at officers and fireworks were set off in a crowd. There was also a report of looting in Webster Square.
It happened just hours after hundreds of people gathered on the city common for a peaceful protest.
Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent joined those demonstrators, kneeling in solidarity.
