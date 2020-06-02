BOSTON (CBS) — Where is the safest place in America in 2020? You can’t do much better than New England, according to a new ranking.
Finance website WalletHub has Maine first on its list of “2020’s Safest States In America.” It’s followed immediately by Vermont, with Massachusetts in 7th, New Hampshire 8th, Connecticut 9th and Rhode Island 10th.
The ranking considered a variety of safety factors ranging from coronavirus support to assaults per capita to the unemployment rate.
Maine was also No. 1 when it comes to “personal and residential safety” and road safety, while Massachusetts took the top spot for financial safety. Massachusetts also got high marks for fewest fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel, lowest bullying incidence rate, lowest share of uninsured population and highest percentage of adults with rainy-day funds.
WalletHub ranked Mississippi as the least-safe state in America.
