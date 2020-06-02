MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire arrested a 19-year-old man after they say he was encouraging people on Facebook to tip over police cars and “take examples from riots in other cities.”
Daniel Zeron was arrested early Tuesday morning in Ashland, N.H. after an investigation started by Manchester Police on Saturday.
Manchester Police were made aware of a Facebook post they said invited people to protest racism and police brutality by tipping police cars and using graffiti.
Officers determined that Zeron allegedly wrote the post, and he was arrested. Zeron is charged with criminal threatening.
“We cannot and will not tolerate any suggested riots or acts of violence against our community,” Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said in a statement. ”The men and women of the Manchester Police Department work tirelessly to keep our community safe and the actions of Daniel Zeron undermine our efforts and leave our citizens in a state of uneasiness. We will work with our prosecutors to make sure Zeron is held accountable for his actions and we will push for the strongest penalties allowed by law.”
Zeron is scheduled to be arraigned in Manchester Circuit Court on Tuesday.
