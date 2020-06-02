BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials announced 358 new coronavirus cases and 50 more deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The Department of Public Health said the total of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 97,539 and the confirmed death toll is 6,944.
There were also 110 new probable cases reported Tuesday. While including the probable reports, there have now been 101,163 total coronavirus cases and 7,085 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but they tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptom or they have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptom and was exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
There have been 605,771 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 5,852 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 46,565 people have taken an antibody test.
As of Tuesday, there are 1,657 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 90 patients from Monday. There are 394 patients are currently in ICU.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 22,296 followed by Suffolk County with 18,636 cases, and Essex County with 14,795.
There have been 18,543 cases in people under 30, 45,841 cases in people between 30-59, 13,174 cases in people between 60-69, and 23,261 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.