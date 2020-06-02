Brad Stevens Would Rather Have NBA Fans Hear Player Interactions Than Fake Crowd NoiseIt's almost a foregone conclusion that when the NBA and other leagues return to action, they will do so without fans in the stands. Brad Stevens hopes the NBA uses that as a chance to let the game provide its own soundtrack for those watching at home.

Brad Stevens Praises Celtics Players For Taking Active Leadership Roles Away From BasketballCeltics head coach Brad Stevens is saddened by what is going on in the country at the moment. But he is extremely proud of his players for standing up and taking an active role in the fight for racial equality in America.

Boston Bruins Make Statement Against 'Bigotry, Ignorance And Senseless Violence'As sports teams around North America continue to make statements on the current state of affairs in the United States, the Boston Bruins have joined the chorus.

Red Sox' Sam Kennedy Releases Statement: 'Silence In The Face Of Injustice Is Unacceptable'With social unrest consuming the country, the Boston Red Sox are speaking out against racism and police brutality.

Tom Brady Participates In Blackout Tuesday With Post On InstagramAs the most famous football player on the planet, Tom Brady is often looked upon to speak up more often than he does on important topics. On Tuesday, Brady did so by saying very little.