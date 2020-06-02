CONCORD (CBS) – A retired firefighter helped rescue the Concord health inspector after he fell 20 feet into a trench at a golf course.
Just before 10 a.m., Peter Fulton, who worked a the Concord Fire Department from 1982-2016, was teeing off at Concord Country Club on Acre Corner Road when the 59-year-old health inspector fell into a trench during an inspection.
Fulton called the fire department to give them detailed instructions on how to reach where the accident happened. Firefighters said they were able to use an access road, and Fulton’s directions saved them about 10 minutes of response time.
Fulton then lowered an industrial hose to the victim and instructed him how to tie it around his waist.
Once the fire department arrived, they set up a hoisting system and used ladders to coach the man how to pull himself to safety.
The inspector was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with non-life threatening injuries.
“A lot went right today, resulting in the safe extrication of the victim. This started with a veteran rescuer, trying to enjoy his well-earned retirement, called back to duty and not missing a beat and it ended with our rescue crews falling back on their training to ensure a safe rescue for the victim and the firefighters,” Fire Chief Thomas Judge said. “I am very proud of everyone involved in today’s rescue.”