CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Dorchester News, George Floyd, Pure Oasis


BOSTON (CBS) – The first recreational marijuana shop in Boston was looted Sunday night during riots in the city.

The co-owner of Pure Oasis in Dorchester told WBZ-TV someone broke one of their windows and looters stole about $100,000 worth of cannabis.

A window broken at Pure Oasis. The business was looted. (WBZ-TV)

The store became the first minority-owned pot shop in the state when it opened earlier this year.

Following a largely peaceful night of protests in response to the death of George Floyd on Sunday, a crowd of people turned destructive. Dozens of businesses were vandalized and looted in Boston. Police arrested 53 people.

Comments

Leave a Reply