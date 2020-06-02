Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The first recreational marijuana shop in Boston was looted Sunday night during riots in the city.
The co-owner of Pure Oasis in Dorchester told WBZ-TV someone broke one of their windows and looters stole about $100,000 worth of cannabis.
The store became the first minority-owned pot shop in the state when it opened earlier this year.
Following a largely peaceful night of protests in response to the death of George Floyd on Sunday, a crowd of people turned destructive. Dozens of businesses were vandalized and looted in Boston. Police arrested 53 people.