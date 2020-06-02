



BOSTON (CBS) – Businesses all over the city of Boston are covering their doors and windows with plywood. “I paid a lot of money I don’t want nobody destroying my place,” said Roxbury salon owner Leodalys Montero.

D’Laly’s Beauty Salon is across from Franklin Park in Roxbury, the location of Tuesday’s protest.

Montero boarded up the shop to protect all the renovations she just completed while being closed because of Covid-19.

“I want to be able to come back tomorrow and everything is fine,” said Montero.

Kaleisha Chance’s dance studio is also across from the park. “I hope the message stays positive,” said Kaleisha Chance.

She didn’t board up, instead, she’s put pictures of her dancers in the window. “They’re black dancers, they’re dancers of the community and hopefully people see that and that will turn them away,” said Chance.

An entire shopping plaza on Blue Hill Ave in Roxbury is boarded and businesses had to spray paint the fact that they’re still open.

“If it needs to be boarded up it needs to be boarded up I just hope people hear the message and get the message,” said one shopper.

“I am not for the violence the stores have nothing to do with that,” said Ruth Bodden.

Small business owners and people in the community are hoping for a peaceful night.

“I think everyone has the right to protest, but if you do it in a peaceful way it’s better for everybody,” said Montero.

On Sunday, Boston Police made 53 arrests as protesters looted stores, set fires and destroyed police vehicles from Downtown Crossing to Newbury and Boylston streets.