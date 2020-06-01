



BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics opened up the Auerbach Center for individual player workouts on Monday, and we know of one player who took advantage of the now-open gym: fan favorite Tacko Fall.

The Celtics big man has been having a hard time finding a place to work out during the NBA’s coronavirus hiatus. His 7-foot-5 build probably did him no favors while trying to get in a good workout from home, either. But Fall was seen arriving at the Auerbach Center in Brighton on Monday morning, giving Kevin Walsh of NBC a thumbs up as he parked at the facility.

After Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced last week that Boston’s pro sports teams could re-open their facilities on June 6, the Celtics said they’d be opening the Auerbach Center for voluntary individual workouts on Monday, following several strict protocols in the process. Workouts are limited to individual shooting, strength and conditioning work, and medical evaluation and therapy as needed. Only four players can be present at a time, with each working with only one staff member. Players will wears masks when not engaging in physical activity, while staff members will wear masks in the building and will wear gloves when working with a player.

While the NBA season has been on pause for the last two-plus months, Fall has been working out with teammates Grant Williams, Carson Edwards, Semi Ojeleye and Brad Wanamaker via FaceTime and Zoom. He likely got a much better workout in on Monday, given all the features at Boston’s state-of-the-art practice facility.

Fall, who signed a two-way contract with Boston after going undrafted in 2019, has quickly become a fan favorite in Boston thanks to his big stature and engaging personality — despite playing just six games with the Celtics. He has spent most of his rookie season with the Maine Red Claws of the G-League, averaging 12.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks in 29 games.

But he’s received several ovations when on the Celtics bench, and had Boston fans chanting for him to make an appearance early in the season (which also happened in New York when the Celtics were playing the Knicks). Brad Stevens obliged, giving NBA fans one of the more lighthearted highlights of the season.

This is the best thing you will see all day. I promise. pic.twitter.com/leNL2oiaIc — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) December 21, 2019

We’re still awaiting word on when the NBA will return to action, but it would appear that Fall is as anxious as anyone to get back on the floor.