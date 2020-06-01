SALEM, Mass. (CBS) – The Salem Police Department apologized and is launching an investigation after a tweet was sent from its official Twitter account criticizing Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Gov. Charlie Baker for Sunday night protests.
On Monday, a tweet was sent, tagging Walsh, saying “so you issued a permit for 10 of thousands of people to protest but I can’t go to a restaurant? You are ridiculous. You and Too Tall Deval are killing this State.”
A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the tweet, which was quickly deleted.
so, this just came out from the Salem police department and was immediately deleted. this doesn't inspire confidence in the people who are supposed to be protecting us. @MayorDriscoll pic.twitter.com/TNNsTb43l9
— Marissa Emanuele (@HiThisIsMarissa) June 1, 2020
Salem Police sent a pair of tweets apologizing.
“The earlier tweet was not authorized and in no way reflects the beliefs of the Salem Police Department. We deeply apologize to Mayor Walsh and Governor Baker,” police said. “We will conduct an investigation into who sent this wildly inappropriate tweet and they will be disciplined accordingly.”
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll apologized as well.
“This is completely inappropriate and does not represent the position or values of the City of Salem or the Salem Police Department. I have spoken with the Chief and this matter is being investigated,” Driscoll said.
Thousands of people participated in largely peaceful protests in Boston Sunday evening reacting to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. After protesters dispersed from the Massachusetts State House, some in the crowds clashed with police and looted stores.