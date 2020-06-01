Kyle Van Noy Says Miami Dolphins Trying To Be Own Team, Not The New England PatriotsWith Brian Flores leading the way on the sideline and a slew of former Patriots on the roster, the Miami Dolphins may have a "New England South" feel to them in 2020. But one player who left Foxboro for sunny Florida this offseason says that will not be the case.

Peter King Buries Patriots In Power Rankings, Putting New England Third In AFC EastClearly, expectations have fallen for the most successful franchise of the 21st century. Even with that being understood, Peter King's power rankings managed to provide a bit of a shock.

A-Rod, Jennifer Lopez Sought Robert Kraft's Advice About Buying MetsAlex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are taking another swing at buying the New York Mets. The power couple is apparently seeking the advice of Patriots owner Robert Kraft in their endeavor -- and a potential investor.

'We Want Justice': Celtics Players March In Response To George Floyd's DeathSeveral members of the Boston Celtics spent part of Sunday night marching in the streets of Boston as part of a peaceful protest following the death of George Lloyd.

Cam Newton, Patriots Reportedly Talked Early In OffseasonAt this point in time, it appears as though Cam Newton is not a part of the Patriots' post-Tom Brady world. But according to a new report, the Patriots at least considered that as a possibility.