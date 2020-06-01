



BOSTON (CBS) — With Brian Flores leading the way on the sideline and a slew of former Patriots on the roster, the Miami Dolphins may have a “New England South” feel to them in 2020. But one player who left Foxboro for sunny Florida this offseason says that will not be the case.

Kyle Van Noy was always a vocal leader in his four seasons with the Patriots, helping lead the New England defense to some glorious heights in 2019. The linebacker made a name for himself after Bill Belichick saved him from the Detroit Lions in 2016, a move that paid immediate dividends on the Patriots defense. Van Noy got to the quarterback 16.5 times in a Patriots uniform, winning a pair of Super Bowls in his run with the team.

He cashed in on that success this offseason, signing a four-year deal with Miami, and hopes to bring that same leadership to an up-and-coming Dolphins squad. But Van Noy is quick to dismiss the notion that the Dolphins are trying to turn themselves into the Patriots.

“I don’t know how many New England guys there are, but we’re going to get away from that,” Van Noy told The Miami Herald. “We’re our own team, this is not the New England Patriots. This is the Miami Dolphins. It’s totally different, and I’m excited for that. New beginnings.

“We’re the Miami Dolphins. We’re here to represent the people of Miami,” he said. “They want it bad. I can sense that. Miami’s a football town.”

Along with Van Noy, the Dolphins signed former Patriots Elandon Roberts and Ted Karras this offseason. They also added cornerback Byron Jones, defensive end Shaq Lawson and running back Jordan Howard in free agency, along with drafting promising young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick. It was an exciting offseason for Miami, which suddenly has high hopes for the 2020 season.

Van Noy is envisioning big things for his new team, which went a surprising 5-11 last season when many people envisioned Miami as the worst team in the NFL. The veteran hopes to take over as a leader on his new team, and is eager to see how they match up with the rest of the NFL when the new season kicks off.

“The only way to do that is by my play and with the help of the media, hyping it up. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t, I’m going to do everything in my power to bring it on my side,” he said. “Hope [Dolphins supporters] can bring it on their side.”