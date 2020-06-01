



BOSTON (CBS) – Several members of the Boston Celtics spent part of Sunday night marching in the streets of Boston as part of a peaceful protest following the death of George Lloyd.

Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier were in the crowd of thousands Sunday night.

Kanter, wearing his own Celtics jersey, chanted “I can’t breathe” with protesters and spoke to a crowd of people urging them to “be on the right side of history.”

Smart and Vincent Poirier were in the crowd that joined a march to the State House.

“We want justice,” said Smart. “We want justice and unfortunately this is what we have to do to get it. For us, we want you to know that we won’t be silent. Enough is enough. We’re tried of our loved ones, our brothers, our fathers, our sons being killed for nonsense, for nothing at all, without justice being served.”

WATCH: Marcus Smart At Boston March Says ‘We Want Justice’

The march was largely peaceful Sunday night. After protesters dispersed from the State House, however, a crowd clashed with police and began looting stores.

Smart and his teammates have been given the green light by Gov. Charlie Baker to return to their practice facility as part of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. But Smart said that wasn’t a priority Sunday night.

“I am (excited) but unfortunately right now that’s not my main focus. Right now my main focus is justice for George Floyd and his family,” said Smart.

Jaylen Brown led a peaceful protest in his hometown of Atlanta on Saturday.

The Celtics released a statement saying they support their players “championing the change we need.”

“During a time in which the phrase ‘new normal’ has often been used as our nation has struggled with the devastation of a pandemic, we imagine and hope for a ‘new normal’ where every citizen is afforded the same rights, has the same opportunities, receives the same treatment, and can peacefully enjoy every freedom promised to all of us,” the team said.