BOSTON (CBS) – The FBI is seeking photos and videos of people involved in the violent protests in downtown Boston Sunday night.
The FBI said the violence and destruction of property “interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens.”
Boston Police made 53 arrests as protesters looted stores, set fires and destroyed police vehicles from Downtown Crossing to Newbury and Boylston streets. Nine police officers were hurt and 21 police cruisers were damaged.
“To help us identify actors who are actively instigating violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country,” the FBI said.
Anyone with information or photos can submit them at fbi.gov/violence.