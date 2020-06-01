BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens isn’t what you would call a frequent user of social media. So when the Celtics head coach uses the platform, you know it’s for a cause that is near and dear to his heart.
Stevens broke his Twitter silence Monday, sharing a pair of tweets supporting change following the death of George Floyd. He first backed a statement from the National Basketball Coaches Association, saying they are committed to creating positive change in communities around the country. On this front, Stevens said he’s “All-in”:
All-in. https://t.co/rZG5QLB4NM
— Brad Stevens (@BCCoachStevens) June 1, 2020
Shortly after, Stevens linked to a tweet by former President Barack Obama, who wrote an article for Medium titled: “How to Make This Moment The Turning Point For Real Change.” Stevens is behind the former president’s message, responding “Let’s Get To Work!” while thanking Obama.
Let's Get to Work! Thank you, President Obama. https://t.co/MYkUhsIeZO
— Brad Stevens (@BCCoachStevens) June 1, 2020
These are the first tweets that Stevens has sent in over three years, with his last contribution to the social media platform coming back in March of 2017, when he was supporting his former Butler Bulldogs in the NCAA tournament.
The Boston Celtics were active in this weekend’s peaceful protests around the country following the death of Floyd as he was being arrested in Minnesota last week. Celtics guard Jaylen Brown led a march in his home state of Georgia, while Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier all participated in protests in Boston on Sunday.