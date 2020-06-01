Brad Stevens Breaks 3-Year Twitter Silence, Tweets Support For Change Following George Floyd's MurderBrad Stevens hadn't tweeted for over three years before sharing a pair of tweets supporting change following the death of George Floyd on Monday.

Doc Rivers On America's Racial Injustice: 'This Is A Human Issue'Moved by the protests and social unrest playing out from coast to coast, current Los Angeles Clippers head coach and former Boston Celtics head coach released a statement, urging Americans to look at the root causes of the reactions instead of the reactions themselves.

Kyle Van Noy Says Miami Dolphins Trying To Be Own Team, Not The New England PatriotsWith Brian Flores leading the way on the sideline and a slew of former Patriots on the roster, the Miami Dolphins may have a "New England South" feel to them in 2020. But one player who left Foxboro for sunny Florida this offseason says that will not be the case.

Peter King Buries Patriots In Power Rankings, Putting New England Third In AFC EastClearly, expectations have fallen for the most successful franchise of the 21st century. Even with that being understood, Peter King's power rankings managed to provide a bit of a shock.

A-Rod, Jennifer Lopez Sought Robert Kraft's Advice About Buying MetsAlex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are taking another swing at buying the New York Mets. The power couple is apparently seeking the advice of Patriots owner Robert Kraft in their endeavor -- and a potential investor.