Tacko Fall Reports To Auerbach Center On First Day Celtics Allow Individual WorkoutsThe Celtics opened up the Auerbach Center for individual player workouts on Monday, and we know of one player who took advantage of the now-open gym: fan favorite Tacko Fall.

Dante Scarnecchia Gives Scouting Report On Coaches Replacing Him On Patriots StaffThe free-agent departure of Tom Brady is not the only major change for the Patriots this season. In fact, the team lost someone who's been with the franchise much, much longer than the quarterback.

Red Sox Mock Draft Roundup: Whom Pundits Think Boston Will Take At No. 17Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox have the 17th overall pick in this year's shortened MLB Draft.

Patriots Fan Bill Burr Is Abso-Bleeping-Lutely Still Rooting For Tom Brady With BuccaneersEven though Tom Brady has moved on to Tampa Bay, comedian Bill Burr says that he's going to remain loyal to TB12.

Brad Stevens Breaks 3-Year Twitter Silence, Tweets Support For Change Following George Floyd's MurderBrad Stevens hadn't tweeted for over three years before sharing a pair of tweets supporting change following the death of George Floyd on Monday.