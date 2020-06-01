BOSTON (CBS) – The manager of The Wild Duck Wine and Spirits on Washington Street in downtown Boston watched remotely as looters ransacked his family’s store Sunday night. Glass and puddles of red wine now cover the store’s floor.
Manager Sal DiGirolamo is still adding up the damage. “They riffled through our cash registers there and stuff,” DiGirolamo said.
He says it will take at least a month and a half to fix the damage before they can reopen.
“Really had nothing to do with us with what’s going on out there, we’re just victims of this stuff,” said DiGirolamo.
The Oyster Club restaurant in the Back Bay has extensive damage. Chef-Owner Chris Parsons just opened the restaurant last summer and was preparing to reopen with patio seating.
“It’s been an emotional roller coaster with the coronavirus already,” Parsons said. “We’ve already been through the process of closing the restaurant emotionally.”