BOSTON (CBS) — There was widespread damage in Boston Sunday night after peaceful demonstrations gave way to violent riots. Former Boston Police Commissioner and WBZ Security Analyst Ed Davis said the response from law enforcement will last for days.
“After looking at the damage in some of the district shopping areas, there’s going to be a police and military presence downtown until there’s a decision made about how to proceed for the next few nights,” Davis said.
Photos: Boston Protests Turn Into Riots
The death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has sparked protests in cities all across the United States. Things took an ugly turn in Boston after 9 p.m. when police used tear gas on protesters who were reportedly throwing fireworks and other objects at officers.
“This is not a one-off incident like most of them are,” Davis said.
Boston police reported 40 arrests, seven injured officers and damage to 21 police cruisers. The National Guard responded to Boston late Sunday night to aid police.
“I think you’re going to see a significant change in the way policing is conducted in Boston until this blows over,” Davis said.