BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are taking another swing at buying the New York Mets. The power couple is apparently seeking the advice of Patriots owner Robert Kraft in their endeavor — and a potential investor.
Before Patriots fans get worried, Kraft is not interested in buying the baseball team. But he is interested in Rodriguez’s and Lopez’s plans should they land the franchise, which would include turning Citi Field into an entertainment venue and redeveloping the surrounding area, much like the Krafts did with Gillette Stadium over a decade ago.
“Rodriguez and Lopez envision their ownership of the team as re-imagining the Mets brand and Citi Field as an entertainment venue. Sources now say that the pair has been researching how to redevelop the ballpark and the area around it to make Willets Point a place where families could spend a day before, during and after a ballgame,” The Post reported. “The Krafts operated similarly around Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., building Patriot Place, an entertainment complex that contains shopping, entertainment venues, restaurants and a four-star hotel. Sources say they are intrigued by investing in something similar in Queens.”
Rodgriguez and Lopez already made one pitch to buy the Mets, and are now meeting with senior bankers at JPMorgan Chase on a new bid for the franchise.
If may be difficult to envision one of the great villains of the Boston sports scene teaming up with someone as important to the success of New England sports as Kraft, but if A-Rod is looking to create a sports mecca in New York, he’d be wise not to slap away any of RKK’s advice.