DEVELOPING STORY:CBS Minnesota Coverage Of Minneapolis Protests
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Boston News, George Floyd


BOSTON (CBS) – A crowd of protesters gathered at City Hall Plaza in Boston on Sunday in response to the death of George Floyd.

A protest at Boston City Hall Plaza. (WBZ-TV)

Protesters were asked to wear coronavirus protective masks and practice social distancing if possible. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh posted a series of tweets saying the city “will be there today,” adding “if this pandemic has taught us one thing that we should never forget: it’s that we depend on each other.”

“I want to speak directly to Black and Brown Bostonians: I want you to know I stand with you. I love you,” Walsh tweeted. “Even though I don’t walk in your shoes, my heart aches for you. To say that things must change isn’t enough. We must actively work together to build a more just world.”

Members of the faith community also held a peaceful march to Boston Police headquarters to fight for justice and peace.

Protests were also held in Boston Friday night. A total of 10 people were arrested and four officers were injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply