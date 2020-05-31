BOSTON (CBS) – A crowd of protesters gathered at City Hall Plaza in Boston on Sunday in response to the death of George Floyd.
Protesters were asked to wear coronavirus protective masks and practice social distancing if possible. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh posted a series of tweets saying the city “will be there today,” adding “if this pandemic has taught us one thing that we should never forget: it’s that we depend on each other.”
In cities across our country and right here in Boston, Black Americans are making their voices heard. Our Black neighbors and co-workers are exercising their right to demonstrate and to demand change. We ALL need to listen.
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 31, 2020
“I want to speak directly to Black and Brown Bostonians: I want you to know I stand with you. I love you,” Walsh tweeted. “Even though I don’t walk in your shoes, my heart aches for you. To say that things must change isn’t enough. We must actively work together to build a more just world.”
Members of the faith community also held a peaceful march to Boston Police headquarters to fight for justice and peace.
Faith community of Boston And beyond hold a peaceful march to police headquarters #wbz pic.twitter.com/FiQFzhMqZ6
— Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) May 31, 2020
Protests were also held in Boston Friday night. A total of 10 people were arrested and four officers were injured.