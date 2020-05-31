BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter joined a protest in Boston on Sunday. There were multiple demonstrations throughout the city in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd was killed when a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on his neck while trying to arrest him after he said he couldn’t breathe.
“I can’t breathe,” Kanter, wearing a Celtics jersey, was seen chanting along with others in a video from the State House.
Celtics player Jaylen Brown drove from Boston to his hometown of Atlanta to lead a peaceful protest march on Saturday. Brown said in a video posted on social media that “Being a bystander is no longer acceptable.” He then tweeted that he would be peacefully protesting, and asked others to join him in Atlanta.