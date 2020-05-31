BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health Health officials reported 78 new coronavirus deaths and 664 more cases in the state on Sunday. Health officials said there have now been 96,965 total cases with 6,846 deaths in the state.
As of Sunday, there are 1,824 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 80 patients from Saturday. There are 436 patients are currently in ICU.
There have been 592,853 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 10,334 new tests reported in the last 24 hours.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 21,287 followed by Suffolk County with 17,936 cases, and Essex County with 14,225.
There have been 17,453 cases in people under 30, 43,799 cases in people between 30-59, 12,616 cases in people between 60-69, and 22,807 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.