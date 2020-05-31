



BOSTON (CBS) — Protesters united in their anger over George Floyd’s death gathered at Nubian Square Sunday evening. Their plan was to march to the Statehouse.

Around 6:30 p.m., the crowd was growing by the minute. Thousands chanted “I can’t breathe.”

The Boston Police Department asked anyone who was going out to protest to be safe. They tweeted they would be out “in full force to guard and protect everyone’s rights. And, while everyone has a right to free speech, nobody has the right to hurt or harm people or property.”

“We have to stand up people. This is not a black and white issue anymore. This is humanity. We are all human beings. Aren’t you tired of seeing the police brutality? Let’s think about it,” said Clifton Braithwaite, who was with the crowd.

A group helping to organize the event said they wanted to keep things peaceful.

Nearby restaurant owner Cheryl Straughter said she does not want to see any destruction of property. “I am here as a business owner who is concerned one for Soleil, two for the community, and three for the people who live here and do want to see a protest that’s peaceful. We have elders in the community, we have youth in the community so safety is paramount for me,” she said.