



BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh took to Twitter Sunday night as Boston Police clashed with lingering protesters near Downtown Crossing. He thanked protesters before saying he was angry at those who turned to violence.

Thousands across the city had peacefully protested during the day. It was part of a nationwide display after the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

“I want to thank the protesters who exercised their right to free speech effectively and peacefully…Tonight’s protests were motivated by a righteous desire for equality, justice, and accountability in our country,” the mayor tweeted. “I see you. I hear you. I will use my voice for you.”

I am angered, however, by the people who came into our city and chose to engage in acts of destruction and violence, undermining their message. If we are to achieve change and if we are to lead the change, our efforts must be rooted in peace and regard for our community. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 1, 2020

In the same thread, Walsh said, “I am angered, however, by the people who came into our city and chose to engage in acts of destruction and violence, undermining their message. If we are to achieve change and if we are to lead the change, our efforts must be rooted in peace and regard for our community.”

Boston Police tweeted throughout the day that they supported protesters and encouraged everyone to “exercise and express your right to free speech. But with one small ask. Please exercise that right in a manner that is safe, peaceful, and respectful.”

Every law abiding citizen in Boston should be praying for the safety and well-being of our officers. To be clear, our officers are fighting to protect our city from those who came to Boston looking to disrupt a peaceful protest and hurt and harm police officers. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 1, 2020

When the protest became hostile they tweeted: “Every law abiding citizen in Boston should be praying for the safety and well-being of our officers. To be clear, our officers are fighting to protect our city from those who came to Boston looking to disrupt a peaceful protests and hurt and harm police officers.”