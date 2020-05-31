BOSTON (CBS) — A quiet past-time is now getting some new attention. As more people spend time at home, bird-watching has become more popular. In fact, bird-feeders and birdseed are getting hard to find at stores.
Wayne Petersen, of the Massachusetts Audubon Society, said the hobby is very calming, and fulfills a person’s need for nature.
“I have been interested in birds since about eight or 10 years old,” he said. “I mean just absolutely gaga.”
Peterson is one of Mass Audubon’s leading bird experts. He said the pandemic has led to a surge in bird-watching. As people are stuck at home, they’re able to find a colorful show in their backyard.
If you’re home-bound, all you need to do is set up a feeder and let the show begin.
“Things like orioles, rose-breasted grosbeaks, cardinals, blue jays — these are rock stars!” Petersen said. “And people who see them for the first time are going to be like ‘Yikes! I can’t believe this!’ It’s like having tropical birds in the back yard.