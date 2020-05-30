BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials announced 789 new coronavirus cases and 50 more deaths in Massachusetts on Saturday. The Department of Public Health said there have now been 96,301 total cases with 6,768 deaths in the state.
There have been 582,519 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 10,774 new tests reported in the last 24 hours.
As of Saturday, there are 1,904 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 87 patients from Friday. There are 453 patients are currently in ICU.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 21,124 followed by Suffolk County with 17,873 cases, and Essex County with 14,099.
There have been 17,291 cases in people under 30, 43,484 cases in people between 30-59, 12,527 cases in people between 60-69, and 22,622 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.