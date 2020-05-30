CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose to 4,545 Saturday after 55 new cases were identified, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Four new deaths were also reported, bringing the state total to 242, or 5% of cases.
Of the people who died, two were men and two were women, and all were over 60 and from Hillsborough County.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those new cases with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 60% being women and 40% being men.
Ten of the new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, seven live in Merrimack County, seven live in Rockingham County, two live in Belknap County and one case was found in Carroll, Grafton and Strafford Counties. The city of Manchester had 13 new cases and the city of Nashua had 12. The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
Nine new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 449, or 10%, of cases.