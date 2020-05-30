DEVELOPING STORY:CBS Minnesota Coverage Of Minneapolis Protests
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Dennis News, U.S. Coast Guard

DENNIS (CBS) — The search is on for a 15-year-old boy in Dennis after firefighters say he went underwater and never resurfaced. The U.S. Coast Guard, Dennis police and firefighters are all searching for the boy.

Authorities are searching the Bass River in the area of Highbank Bridge in South Dennis. Police received a call about a possible drowning around 7:45 p.m.

The Coast Guard said they were alerted to the possible drowning around 8:30 p.m. and have launched both a helicopter and search boat.

The scene of the search in Dennis. (Photo Courtesy: David Curran)

Comments

Leave a Reply