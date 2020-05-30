Comments
DENNIS (CBS) — The search is on for a 15-year-old boy in Dennis after firefighters say he went underwater and never resurfaced. The U.S. Coast Guard, Dennis police and firefighters are all searching for the boy.
Authorities are searching the Bass River in the area of Highbank Bridge in South Dennis. Police received a call about a possible drowning around 7:45 p.m.
The Coast Guard said they were alerted to the possible drowning around 8:30 p.m. and have launched both a helicopter and search boat.