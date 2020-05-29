PLYMOUTH (CBS) — One person needed to be rescued off a boat before it was fully engulfed in flames near Plymouth Friday afternoon. The Plymouth Fire Department was called to Plymouth Bay by the Cordage Channel around 12:20 p.m.
The person, who was alone on the boat, was picked up by local commercial fishermen in the area before first responders arrived, the department said.
Boat Fire today @Plymouth_Harbor One person was rescued off the boat by a local oyster farmer before the boat was fully involved. Thanks to @PlymouthFireDpt and @BoatUS Plymouth for working together to put out the fire and remove the boat. pic.twitter.com/dI5CCpEh0W
— PlymouthHarbormaster (@Plymouth_Harbor) May 29, 2020
The boat was a 22′ Sisu lobster boat, according to the department. No one was hurt but the boat was severely damaged and towed back to shore.