PLYMOUTH (CBS) — One person needed to be rescued off a boat before it was fully engulfed in flames near Plymouth Friday afternoon. The Plymouth Fire Department was called to Plymouth Bay by the Cordage Channel around 12:20 p.m.

The person, who was alone on the boat, was picked up by local commercial fishermen in the area before first responders arrived, the department said.

The boat was a 22′ Sisu lobster boat, according to the department. No one was hurt but the boat was severely damaged and towed back to shore.

