RUTLAND (CBS) — A 48-year-old Rutland police detective has died of coronavirus. John Songy, of Leicester, was an eight-year veteran of the police force.
“John passed away in the early morning hours of May 29, 2020, after a courageous and well-fought battle against the coronavirus,” said a Facebook post by Rutland Police.
In early May, Songy’s wife pleaded for coronavirus survivors to donate plasma because Songy was in need of antibodies.
“He’s struggling. He’s struggling, and I didn’t stay on Facetime with him long, because I noticed that every time he had to talk, he would get short of breath, so I didn’t want him to struggle any more than he has already,” said Joanne Songy on May 4.
Two weeks ago, the Rutland community’s dedication to Songy was on display when hundreds of police cruisers, firefighters, and cars paraded by St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, where Songy was hospitalized.
Songy’s wife, Joanne also had coronavirus but has since recovered.