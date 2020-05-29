BOSTON (CBS) — With hundreds of minor league baseball players losing their jobs during the MLB shutdown, Dodgers pitcher David Price is stepping up to help those in the L.A. farm system.
According to Francys Romero, Price will pay $1,000 out of his own money to each Dodgers minor leaguer who is not on the 40-man roster during the month of June. It’s quite the gesture from the former Red Sox pitcher, who hasn’t yet played a Major League game in a Dodgers uniform.
Under a March agreement with MLB, minor league players have been receiving $400 a month during the league’s coronavirus shutdown. But that financial assistance was set to expire at the end of May. The Dodgers have reportedly agreed to continuing paying their minor league players when the previous deal expires, but Price’s added contribution will certainly go a long way in helping those players support their families.
It’s an incredible show of generosity from Price, though it’s unfortunate it has come to this with MLB and the MLBPA squabbling over how to restart the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But in a time when the country needs some good news, this is a move that should earn Price a big standing ovation — even from Red Sox fans. Price, who was met with much scrutiny during his four seasons in Boston, was traded to the Dodgers in February’s blockbuster trade involving Mookie Betts.