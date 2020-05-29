CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that 107 more people in the state tested coronavirus-positive, bringing the state total to 4,492 cases. The department also reported six new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state total to 238, or 5% of cases.
Of the people who died, there were four men and two women over 60, all from Hillsborough County.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those new cases with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 74% being women and 26% being men.
Sixteen of the new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, seven live in Rockingham County, four live in Strafford County, two were discovered in Sullivan, Cheshire and Merrimack Counties and one was discovered in Belknap County. Forty cases were discovered in Nashua, and 31 were discovered in Manchester. The county of residence for one new case has not been identified.
Two new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 440, or 10% of cases.