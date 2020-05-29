



BOSTON (CBS) – Even while social distancing restrictions are still in place, there is plenty of virtual entertainment being provided by local businesses. On our To Do List this weekend, a baking class, a beer tasting, a yoga class, and a 5K run.

FLOUR BAKERY INSTAGRAM LIVE WITH JOANNE CHANG

Bake along with Joanne, the founder/pastry chef of Flour Bakery. The ingredients for each week’s recipe are available as a kit from the FLOUR PANTRY, which you can purchase for delivery or pick up. The kit will include all the ingredients needed to bake the perfect treat! Join @joannechang where she will talk to everyone who made her recipe, will share her finished product, and her tips and tricks to making beautiful food with love. This is a great time to talk directly to Joanne about your baking questions, and to share your love for food.

https://flourbakery.com/flourlove/

When: Sunday, May 31 @ 7p.m.

Where: Instagram (@JoanneChang)

Cost: Multigrain Sourdough Bread Kit, available for pickup- $15

LAMPLIGHTER BREWING COMPANY VIRTUAL BEER TASTING

The new weekly tasting series offers a unique virtual experience: drink some delicious beers along with Lamp staff, while tuned in to our Zoom-based beer school! Every week, the brewery puts together a different beer pack and lesson around a unique theme. Pick up the beer at the brewery, then tune into the virtual tasting and class via video call from the comfort of your home. These tastings are in support of local service industry workers, with 100% of the class proceeds and tips on purchases going to the Emergency Funds for Boston Area Service Workers GoFundMe, a fundraiser benefiting over 400 individual workers. These are tough times for our community, and all support is greatly appreciated. Additional donations can be made here.

https://merch.lamplighterbrewing.com/collections/beershop/products/virtual-beer-tasting-fermentation-101-tuesday-6-2-brewery-pick-up-only

When: Tuesday, June 2 @ 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Tasting flight, available for pickup- $42

VIRTUAL YOGA WITH REMNANT BREWING

Exercise your mind, body, and soul while reconnecting with your fellow brewery yogis! Longstanding brewery yoga host Andrea Savino is streaming her 10 a.m. Power Yoga class via Zoom every Saturday through May. Classes are free with a recommended donation, please donate what you can as every dollar matters when you’re #supportinglocal.

https://www.remnantsomerville.com/new-events/2020/5/30/virtual-yoga-with-andrea-savino

When: Saturday, May 30 @10-11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, with a recommended donation

VIRTUAL ESPLANADE 5K

In this uncertain time, the Esplanade has served as a much-needed respite for people to walk, bike, run, and breathe fresh air. It has never been a more valuable resource than it has for the last two months. Now, you can support the park by running in a Virtual 5K! Register for the Esplanade Virtual 5K Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and your race entry will benefit the ongoing care and upkeep of the Esplanade! Run or walk a 5K anywhere in the world any time between 12:00 a.m. on June 1 and 11:59 p.m. on June 7. Capture your time (record on your phone, use an app (Strava, Map My Run, Nike Run Club, Runkeeper, etc), record via your Garmin… however you prefer!) and submit it. You’ll be listed on the leaderboard at Esplanade.org/Esplanade5K.

https://esplanade.org/esplanade5k/

When: 12 a.m. on June 1 through 11:59 p.m. on June 7

Where: Anywhere in the world

Cost: Bibs are $20 or free to frontline service workers and those who have recently lost their employment