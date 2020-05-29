To Do List: Virtual Baking Class, Beer Tasting, Esplanade 5KEven while social distancing restrictions are still in place, there is plenty of virtual entertainment being provided by local businesses.

Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware GuideStep up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.

How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft PretzelsLearn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!

5 Vodka Sauce Recipes To Try This WeekAnd would you miss it if it wasn't there?

Try These Make-Ahead Freezer Meals Perfect For WeeknightsSet yourself up for easy weeknight dinners no matter what!

Coronavirus Diet: 9 Foods That Promote Relaxation To Help You Stay CalmFeeling on edge lately? With everything going on, take a moment for yourself by preparing one (or more) of these relaxation inducing meals.