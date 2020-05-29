Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A family was terrified to find their car being towed away with their young kids still inside. Lakshmana Swamy says it happened when his wife went to pick up dinner at the Grasshopper Café in Allston.
She ran inside to get their order, but when she returned, she saw the car being towed down the street with her six-year-old and five-year-old kids inside.
“You can imagine that she was shocked, and chased it down and screamed ‘my kids are inside,’” Swamy told WBZ. “Can you imagine watching your kids being driven away? She opens the door and the kids are just a mess.”
Swamy admits they were parked in a tow zone, but didn’t want to bring the kids inside the restaurant because they didn’t have masks.