



BOSTON (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers to scrap the 124th running of the Boston Marathon, which had been postponed from April to September 14th. The Boston Athletic Association announced Thursday that the iconic 26.2 mile run will be held as a “virtual event” instead of a mass road race.

“While we cannot bring the world to Boston in September, we plan to bring Boston to the world for an historic 124th Boston Marathon,” BAA CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement.

How do you run a virtual marathon? The BAA answered questions that runners will likely have on their website.

Anyone who was registered for the 2020 race will be offered a full refund of their entry fee and have the chance to participate in the virtual event. The virtual marathon can be run any time during “Marathon Week” between September 7 to September 14th. More information on exactly how to enter the virtual race will be released in the coming weeks.

In order to get the official Boston Marathon program, T-shirt, medal and bib, runners will need to complete 26.2 miles within a six-hour time period during that week and provide proof to the BAA. They need to run their virtual race over the course of a single day.

Participants in the virtual 2020 Boston Marathon will be required to complete the 26.2 mile distance within 6 hours & provide proof of timing. All finishers of the virtual race will receive an official Boston Marathon program, participant t-shirt, medal, & runner’s bib. — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) May 28, 2020

Virtual marathon times will not count toward qualification for the 2021 Boston Marathon.

Participants will be able to download a “Boston Marathon toolkit” that includes a printable finish line, winner’s breaktape and more. There will be more virtual opportunities during “Marathon Week” that includes panel discussions and interviews with champions.

The BAA isn’t saying yet if there will be an entry fee for the virtual marathon. More information on that and other virtual race guidelines will be sent out via email and appear on baa.org soon.