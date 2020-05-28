BOSTON (CBS) — A Cadillac is usually the car of choice for those who spend their older years in Florida, but that is apparently not the case for one Tom Brady. The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has put a “For Sale” sign on his souped-up SUV.
Brady’s custom stretch Cadillac Escalade ESV is now on the used car market, listed for a cool $300,000. Aside from the Caddy belonging to the greatest quarterback of all time, this is no ordinary ride.
Built by California’s Becker Automotive Design in 2018, the stretch SUV features twin reclining rear seats, private jet-style retractable burl walnut tables, and a 32-inch TV. There is also a rear 12-inch screen, and the ride also has mobile WiFi.
Sounds like the perfect tailgating vehicle.
“Parting ways with my Becker ESV won’t be easy. From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise. I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug,” Brady said in the ad — which has plenty of pictures from the SUV’s fancy inside. “With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my play book, make phone calls and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family.”
There are only 13,000 miles on the ride, which Brady initially paid $350,000 for when he bought it.